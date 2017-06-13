VMware NSX Edge Gateway & Distributed Firewall with Tim Davis @aldtd #vBrownBag #vExpert

Tim Davis wraps up the mini NSX ninja series discussing Edge Gateways (ESG) and Distributed Firewall (DFW).

– Edge Integrated Network Services (3:00)

– Edge network palcement – (4:50)

– Edge Summary (6:00)

– Edge vs Distributed Firewall (10:30)

– Edge Sizing (11:30)

– Interface based routing (12:40)

– Edge Load Balancer (14:20)

– Site to Site and User VPN (17:00)

– Edge HA (19:50)

– Distribted Firewall Features and Overview (23:30)

– DFW Policy Enforcement (29:30)

– DFW Data Path (30:20)

– Policy Rule Objects (33:40)

– DFW Management (36:00)

– DFW Sections (38:00)

– Object fields (39:20)

– NSX-V Design Basics (44:00)

